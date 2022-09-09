Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy discusses what Eddie Guerrero said to him after his would-be last match

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy is the last man to ever compete with Eddie Guerrero on TV. Kennedy discussed that Eddie asked him to slow down a bit after his last match.

Mr. Kennedy and Eddie Guerrero faced off for the first and only time on the November 8th edition of WWE SmackDown in 2005. A classic Eddie Guerrero move would give him a win over the former WWE United States Champion.

During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Mr. Kennedy discussed several topics regarding his WWE career. One being how it felt to be the last person to wrestle pro wrestling's most famous luchador. The former superstar answered honestly by saying that he don't know how to answer that question.

He stressed that Guerrero's passing was devastating and that he was honored to just have the chance to be in the ring with Latino Heat in any capacity. He said that Eddie asked him to slow down a bit and listen to the people.

"I'm happy that I was able to be a part of his history at all. Just the fact that I was able to get in the ring with him a few times and learn from him. I remember after that match that night, we came back and he had some, you know, trying to get me to slow down a little bit. It's just like, 'You gotta listen to the people a little more', and if I watch back, I could see those areas, those parts where I was rushing. But I don't know," Mr. Kennedy said. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Mr. Kennedy has spoken about his final match with the WWE Hall of Famer before

The former United States champion has spoken about his final match with Eddie Guerrero numerous times. Including both moments that happened inside the ring and out.

In October 2020, Mr. Kennedy had a conversation with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Feathersone on Unskripted where he detailed what transpired after his match with Guerrero on SmackDown:

"It's the most asked question ever. But I remember it ended with me hitting him with the chair. That was the last thing. I smacked him over the head with the chair...Trying not to hurt each other too bad, but TV, if you're going to do something, lay it in a little more. And he came back and was like, 'Woah, bro; you got me!'"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Kennedy detailed the communication he and Guerrero had during the match and how the late superstar told him that he swung the chair a bit too hard.

However, according to Kennedy, the two had no heat and went out to dinner that night.

