  Former WWE Superstar Paige shares deeply personal update to celebrate milestone

Former WWE Superstar Paige shares deeply personal update to celebrate milestone

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:15 GMT
Saraya fka Paige (Picture credits: Star's Instagram)
Saraya fka Paige (Picture credits: Star's Instagram)

Former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya) has posted a deeply personal social media update to celebrate a major milestone in her life. The English star is proud of her achievement.

The 33-year-old has had her share of controversies in the past. She has openly talked about her drug and alcohol addiction and how it landed her in trouble not only in the wrestling business but also in her personal life. The two-time WWE Divas Champion started her sobriety journey around September 2018.

Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate seven years of being sober. The former AEW star noted that she was very proud of herself. She added that she felt incredibly grateful and lucky to have the perfect group of people around her.

"7 years of sobriety! 🥹 Not gonna do my usual long a** post about it but I will say how incredibly proud I am of myself and I couldn’t have asked for a better life than I have right now. I have the perfect gaggle of people around me, I’m incredibly grateful and lucky ❤️," she wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:

Paige announced her retirement from professional wrestling in 2018 due to a neck injury. However, she was signed with the company for the next four years and made regular appearances in non-wrestling roles. However, she returned to in-ring action after signing with AEW later the same year.

Wrestling veteran believes Paige is coming back to WWE

Earlier this month, AJ Lee made her much-awaited return to WWE after a decade. It has led to fans speculating about the return of more stars in the future.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Paige will be one of those stars. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the 64-year-old predicted that after AJ Lee, the Brit will be the next return 'pop' up Triple H's sleeves.

"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.
Saraya left AEW earlier this year in March, with her last in-ring appearance in October 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion is open to returning to WWE. Only time will tell if it actually transpires into reality.

Will Paige make her WWE return? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

