Former WWE Superstar pushes for potential dream match against Natalya

WWE Superstar Natalya has enjoyed a highly decorated career in professional wrestling, but there are still plenty of things the veteran wants to do. Legendary star Gail Kim recently reacted to Nattie's claim that she would love to wrestle her.

Natalya signed with WWE and has spent 17 years with the promotion. The veteran is a former Divas, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She is currently involved in a tag team with Tegan Nox on WWE RAW. The duo were defeated by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on last week's episode of the red brand.

Earlier today, the veteran took to social media and reacted to a post from a fan. The wrestling fan noted that it is crazy to think that she barely wrestled Gail Kim during her career. The RAW star responded by saying that she would love to wrestle Gail Kim, and she thinks that she is very talented.

"Would so love to wrestle Gail. I think she’s so talented," she wrote.

Gail Kim reacted to the former champion's post and stated that she could not believe they never battled each other in a singles match. She added a crying emoji, as seen in her post below.

"Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest…😢," she wrote.

Natalya sends message to popular WWE star on her birthday

Natalya recently sent a heartfelt message to Cora Jade on their 23rd birthday.

Cora Jade celebrated her birthday last week on January 14. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently returned from a hiatus but will miss a substantial amount of time following an injury.

It has been reported that Jade has suffered a torn ACL and could be out with the injury for close to a year. The veteran sent a heartfelt message to Cora Jade on her birthday on her Instagram story last week and noted that they still have unfinished business together.

"This little gem! Happy birthday @corajadewwe [purple heart emoji]. We still have lots of unfinished business [purple heart emoji]," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The 41-year-old battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship last year but came up short. It will be fascinating to see if she gets another shot at a singles title this year.

