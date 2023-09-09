Former WWE Superstar puts himself forward as The Great Khali's last match

The Great Khali made a special appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India today and teased a return to the ring.

The 51-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Khali signed with WWE in 2006 and has made sporadic appearances with the company ever since. In 2015, he opened the Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion, and it has become the largest professional wrestling promotion in India.

The Great Khali appeared today during the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad to a great reaction from the crowd. He teased the crowd by stating that he may have one more match left in him and a former superstar has volunteered himself as his final opponent.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, took to Twitter to call out Khali. Cardona reacted to a video of Khali's promo, saying he has another match left in him, and called the legend out on social media, as seen in his post below.

Natalya on The Great Khali returning to WWE

Natalya was hopeful to see The Great Khali to the company return ahead of the Superstar Spectacle event.

Khali is a former World Heavyweight Champion and was a part of legendary rivalries against John Cena and The Undertaker during his career. Ahead of Superstar Spectacle, Natalya spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview. Natalya disclosed that she was hoping to see Khali at the event and noted that he is beloved in India:

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He is a very good friend of mine. He is beloved in India and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He's so special. He's such a special person. You think about the work that he's done in WWE, but also the work that he's done in Hollywood." [12:44 – 13:05]

Matt Cardona has claimed in the past that his Zack Ryder persona is dead. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old ever does get the opportunity to return to the company down the line.

