Former WWE Superstar reacts to Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso with a two-word message

At WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will cross paths in a first-time-ever singles match. Taking to Instagram, Matt Cardona reacted with a two-word message.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey and Jimmy finally came face-to-face in the lead-up to their match. The segment concluded with Cody Rhodes coming to Jey's aid and hitting Solo Sikoa with the Cody Cutter.

Taking to Instagram, Jey reacted after WWE confirmed his WrestleMania 40 match against Jimmy. Much like the majority of the WWE Universe, Matt Cardona also seemed pretty hyped up about Jey vs. Jimmy.

"Let's go," wrote Cardona.

Check out a screengrab of Cardona's Instagram comment:

Rikishi explained how he felt about Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rikishi recently reacted to Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso being made official for WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, the Anoa'i family legend discussed the upcoming singles match between his sons. He is excited about Jey crossing paths with Jimmy in a dream match. Rikishi said:

"Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it."

Jey and Jimmy are former multi-time tag team champions. Collectively known as The Usos, the twins headlined WrestleMania 39 when they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1.

