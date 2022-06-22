Former WWE Superstar says Vince McMahon "outworked" him 

WWE legend Road Dogg recently stated that Vince McMahon's workaholic nature played a part in his departure from the company.

Like many retired superstars, Road Dogg found himself working as a producer and writer for the show until his release in January 2022. Additionally, he also worked at the Performance Center, where he taught in-ring promos and character development.

On an episode of his podcast, Oh...You Didn't Know, the former D-Generation X member noted how Vince McMahon played a part in his eventual departure. He shared that the former Chairman outworked him and was a workaholic but meant it without any malice.

“It was not that I couldn’t work with Vince [McMahon]. He outworked me. He worked me until I had to tap out, and that’s just who and how he works. It’s not mean or malice or anything, he’s just a workaholic, and if you keep up, then you fall by the wayside, and that’s what happened after a while. It was finally just like, ‘Let me go home for a minute,’ and you know, we went from there. But yeah, he’s just a workhorse, man, and I tapped out. The old man tapped me out,” Dogg said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

During his time with WWE, Dogg was a member of D-Generation X, where he and Billy Gunn were The New Age Outlaws. He became a five-time tag team champion and also held the Intercontinental Championship.

Road Dogg says he used to have a close relationship with Vince McMahon as a wrestler in WWE

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he used to have a close relationship with the former Chairman during his wrestling days.

The former tag team champion shared that he treated his boss like "one of the boys." He even added how he had a completely different perspective of McMahon when he returned in a backstage role.

"Back in the day Vince almost acted like and I treated him like one of the boys. He was just like one of the boys to me. Now, this time when I came back ten years later, I had a totally different perspective of him.”

Vince McMahon recently came into hot water after an investigation was launched into an alleged affair with a former employee. As a result, he has stepped back from the role of CEO and Chairman of WWE. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the 76-year-old in the near future.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far