Former WWE Superstar shares one-word reaction to Stacy Keibler being inducted into the Hall of Fame

A former WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Stacy Keibler ahead of her induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend.

Stacy's professional wrestling career began in 1999 as one of the Nitro Girls in WCW. She eventually became a heel valet known as Miss Hancock before joining WWE in 2001 after the company purchased World Championship Wrestling.

Keiber was paired with The Dudley Boyz in WWE and was an instant hit with fans. She was referred to as "The Dutchess of Dudleyville" and often provided a distraction so Bubba and D-Von could pick up a win.

In 2006, she began looking for new opportunities and appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Her contract expired with the promotion in July 2006, and the 43-year-old has made sporadic appearances ever since. Stacy also inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Keibler recently thanked the fans for making her induction into the Hall of Fame possible.

"I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support," wrote Keibler.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, took to Twitter to praise Keibler ahead of the ceremony:

"Legend 👏🏾👏🏾," tweeted Moné.

Wrestling legend doesn't think Stacy Keibler should enter the WWE Hall of Fame with Rey Mysterio

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently wondered if Stacy Keibler deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year alongside Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter complimented Stacy Keibler but wondered if her career was good enough to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Apter joked that maybe WWE is inducting her this year in the hopes that Hollywood's George Clooney will reunite with her in Los Angeles.

"I think she [Stacy Keibler] had a good career. I don't know if it was a career memorable enough to put her in the Hall of Fame unless there's a reason to do that. She hasn't been seen or anything in a long time, she hasn't seen movies that I know of, not even a reality show. So maybe they're just going to do this for nostalgia. Unless George Clooney is going to reunite with her." [From 05:00 to 05:36]

You can check out the full video below:

Stacy Keibler joins Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman as this year's inductees into the Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see if any more names are announced before the ceremony on March 31.

Do you think Stacy Keibler is a Hall of Famer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

