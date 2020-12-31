Former WWE Superstar shoots on getting eliminated by Shawn Michaels in 40 seconds from Survivor Series match (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox was the guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Knox was asked about the infamous WWE Survivor Series 2006 match in which he was eliminated within forty seconds by Shawn Michaels.

The story of the spot was that HBK didn't even know who Mike Knox was, and Triple H had to inform him that Knox was an ECW Superstar at that time. Knox was one of the members of the Team Rated-RKO, which ended up losing to Team DX that night at the WWE Survivor Series PPV.

Mike Knox revealed several details about the match and how it was like a 'kick to the rib' deal for him. Knox was very excited about being added to the WWE Survivor Series match as he thought he'd be booked well.

"Oh, man! That's another one of those kick in the ribs deals, you know, I was still young. I was in ECW. I was so excited to be at Survivor Series. So, same thing. When I thought I was going to ECW, I was like; they are going to let me run wild! No!"

However, Michael Hayes burst Knox's bubble by informing the WWE Superstar that he would be the first to get eliminated. Knox was hopeful that he'd get at least a few minutes to get some steam, but WWE had a different plan.

"So, Michaels Hayes comes, you know, 'Hey man, sorry like, you're going to be eliminated first, and I was like, 'Well, okay.' But, there was a but, right? You're going to give me eight minutes, ten minutes, like, let me get some steam on somebody, and there could be something cool that I want to do. Let the people know because I'm ECW, and you guys don't promote ECW even though we've been around for a year. The main roster guys don't really know who I am. You know what I mean? I'm an ECW guy. You know, we kind of filmed on the same days, but we're just, I don't know, we're just different."

Michael Hayes managed to convince Knox that getting dumped out early from the WWE Survivor Series match would be a memorable moment. Knox wasn't thrilled by WWE's booking plan as he wanted something else.

"So he comes and says, 'Well, you can do that. You can go out there and do four minutes or whatever and just be completely forgotten, but everybody, or you have a moment. One of those moments people remember, and they ask you about what part of your career, and I'm just like, 'I want that.' This is going to be so cool. He's like, okay. You're going to get superkicked in one second, and you're out. And I'm like, 'Ohhh!' I was like, 'That's not the moment I wanted."

Knox understood that the decision was probably made during a WWE meeting, and he had no option but to run with it.

"Here's the funny thing about pro wrestling, man. You know these characters, and in the end, they tell you this bad news; it's not their fault. Somebody told them. This has happened in a meeting. It's not like."

We didn't really talk much: Mike Knox on if he spoke to Shawn Michaels before or after the WWE Survivor Series match

Mike Knox.

Mike Knox revealed that he didn't talk to Shawn Michaels about the match.

"After he hit me with that kick or whatever, we had never said one word to each other. Like before that, before that day, like I said, ECW is ECW. And he is RAW, top of the line, man. So, we didn't really talk much, and then after that, we didn't talk much either. But I always remember that night, and I kind of had that against them for a long time. They did that and whatever because you could have done it a little differently. Helped a brother out, maybe? They decided to go another way. They decided it was best for business at that time, or it made somebody laugh. It must have popped somebody."

Mike Knox also spoke about working with CM Punk in the WWE, what WWE told the talent about Kelly Kelly, and more during the latest UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

