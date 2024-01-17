Former WWE Superstar shows off chiseled physique in new photo

For many former WWE Superstars, a fresh start outside the company is an opportunity for transformation. That was the case with The Bollywood Boyz, who seem to have gotten ripped recently.

Jinder Mahal competed for the World Heavyweight Championship last night in the main event of RAW. AEW President Tony Khan pointed out that Mahal had not won a match since January 10, 2023, and mocked the company for giving him a title match. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) were ringside for the match and interfered multiple times before the referee finally kicked them out.

Back in the day, Jinder Mahal used to come to the ring with The Singh Brothers, who are now known as The Bollywood Boyz. The duo are the current DEFY Tag Team Champions and have made a couple of appearances in AEW since their WWE departure.

A wrestling fan attempted to poke fun at The Bollywood Boyz by claiming that they "really bulked up" while sharing an image of Jinder Mahal with Indus Sher beside him. The Bollywood Boyz responded by noting that they are currently in the best shape of their careers.

"Yup. Best shape of our careers 💪🏽"

The Rock compliments Jinder Mahal following their promo on WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE television during the Day 1 edition of RAW and was quickly interrupted by The Rock.

The Brahma Bull mocked Mahal before hitting the former champion with a People's Elbow. The Rock then called out Roman Reigns after the promo and left the fans with a lot to talk about following his appearance on the Day 1 episode of RAW.

The Great One took to social media following his segment with Mahal and praised the veteran. The Rock stated that Mahal looked like a million bucks during the promo and said that it was great to mix it up with him on RAW.

"I am so boundlessly grateful to get out there and not only connect with the audiences but also get out there in the middle of the ring and rock and roll with whoever I'm dancing with. The guy in there tonight, Jinder Mahal. The guy is a stud. He looks like a million bucks. It was great to mix it up with him. Dropping those People's Elbows on him. It was a really, really special night," The Rock said.

Jinder Mahal made headlines last week for his social media battle with AEW President Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Mahal and Indus Sher moving forward.

