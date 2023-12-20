Former WWE Superstar signs with major promotion amid return speculation

There has been speculation about WWE bringing back a veteran pro wrestler for a while now, but the star in question has chosen to sign with a rival promotion instead.

Brian Myers, known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, has been wrestling since 2004. He signed a WWE developmental contract in February 2006 and stayed with the company until his June 2014 release. He then returned in July 2016 and competed until April 2020. Since then, he's found success with IMPACT Wrestling.

Myers has teased a possible WWE return in recent months, but he chose to sign a new contract with IMPACT instead, according to Sports Illustrated. The extension will keep the 38-year-old under contract through 2024.

The one-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and one-time Digital Media Champion said the decision to re-sign with the company was an easy one as this is where he gets to be the best version of himself:

"This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career. The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me," he told Sports Illustrated.

Myers is currently teaming with Eddie Edwards. They failed to capture the TNA World Tag Team Championship from Ace Austin and Chris Bey at Final Resolution on December 9th.

How Brian Myers feels about his work outside of WWE

The majority of Brian Myers' time in pro wrestling has been with WWE, but he told Sports Illustrated that his work elsewhere has defined his career.

The two-time RAW Tag Team Champion believes working for TNA has allowed him to redefine himself as a singles star, especially during his four-month run as Digital Media Champion in 2022. Working for TNA also gives Myers the freedom to explore other endeavors.

The former Curt Hawkins is still driven by a burning desire to be World Heavyweight Champion. This has eluded him in his lengthy career, but he is committed to putting in the work to make such a championship reign a reality.

"Every day I show up to TNA, that is the goal. But that’s not necessarily my focus–I’m focused on controlling what I can control. That’s my attitude, my work ethic, my performances in the ring, my look, eye-catching gear, all of that. Myself and Eddie Edwards have a really bright future as a tag team, but I’ll never lose sight of the world title. There is nothing I want more professionally. That’s always my goal, and I’m working my a** off to get there," he said.

Myers feels like TNA appreciates his vast skill set and his contributions to the business. He adds that company officials appreciate what he does, and that goes a long way, as the positive reinforcement means a lot. He feels very appreciated in TNA.

Do you think WWE should have brought Brian Myers back? What do you think of Myers' career so far? Sound off in the comments below!