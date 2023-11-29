It's the season of returns in WWE as CM Punk made his WWE comeback for the first time since 2014. Another former name who left the very same year, Ricardo Rodriguez, recently revealed he would love to accompany Santos Escobar.

Having been signed to WWE's developmental territory in 2010, Ricardo Rodriguez wrestled for a while before he was made Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer, a role he played until the tail end of his run.

Rodriguez feuded with Del Rio before his exit from the company and has since been an active member of the independent circuit. The last time Ricardo Rodriguez appeared for World Wrestling Entertainment was in 2014, and nearly ten years later, he is open to reprising his role as a ring announcer, this time for Santos Escobar, who recently turned heel.

When asked about the possibility of working with his former employer again, Ricardo Rodriguez had the following response:

"I'm down to make this happen!!! Hola," wrote Rodriguez.

WWE is positioning Santos Escobar as the next big heel

Every fan saw it coming from a mile away, irrespective of how good the Latino World Order seemed with Santos Escobar in it. The heel turn was bound to happen, and it was predictably set in motion with an attack on Rey Mysterio, one of the most adored babyfaces of all time.

The recently returned Carlito took matters into his own hands and was initially slated to face Escobar at Survivor Series before Dragon Lee filled in for him.

With Santos Escobar's victory over Lee, Triple H's team sent out a clear message that they consider the former Legado Del Fantasma leader a top heel in the making; the company is also actively pushing the Luchador wrestling style.

