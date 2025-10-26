Former WWE Tag Team champion confirms decision to retire after 34 years

The year 2025 will be remembered for wrestling retirements, with John Cena's year-long WWE farewell tour being the most talked-about event. Another legendary wrestler has officially called it quits on his in-ring career.Bubba Ray Dudley has had a career spanning over three decades. He started wrestling in 1991 and went on to find success both as a singles and tag team wrestler. He and D-Von, also known as Team 3D or The Dudley Boyz, defined tag team wrestling with their hardcore style.The duo last competed together at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12, where they locked horns with their long-time rival Matt and Jeff Hardy in a One Final Tables Match.Bully Ray and D-Von came up short in their quest to win the titles that night, and symbolically retired by handing over their wrestling boots to Matt and Jeff post-match.While D-Von confirmed it was his last-ever match, there was uncertainty over Bubba's future, given that he was wrestling sporadically on the independent circuit and other promotions. But it seems like his latest social media post has put an end to the ongoing speculation about his career.Earlier today, Bubba Ray Dudley took to his X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Matt Hardy, who posted a backstage picture of themselves after their match.The ECW legend confirmed his retirement and explained why he and his partner decided to hand over their boots instead of leaving them in the middle of the ring.&quot;Some wrestlers leave their boots in the middle of the ring to symbolize retirement. In retirement, we decided to hand the Hardys our boots in the ultimate sign of respect for the history WE created together. Emotional moment that will never be forgotten. ❤💪🏽 to Matt &amp; Jeff&quot;You can check out his tweet below:D-Von Dudley on if he will wrestle in WWE againIn an interview with Duke Loves Rasslin, D-Von Dudley talked about the possibility of coming back for one last match in WWE.The 53-year-old ECW legend explained why another match is not on the cards for him.“Look, six figures, or even almost close to seven figures, can make a man do anything. It can make him go back on his word quick. But I just don’t see it. I don’t see WWE doing that. So, therefore, you know, I’m going to leave it at that.”D-Von Dudley last competed under the WWE umbrella at SummerSlam 2016, where he and Bubba lost to Neville and Sami Zayn on the kickoff show. Fans may have very well seen the last of him in the squared circle.