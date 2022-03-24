Former WWE tag team to reunite after three years to wrestle The Hardy Boyz in first-time-ever match 

The Hardy Boyz are set to take on a former WWE tag team at the March 27 North East Wrestling event.

Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore (aka NZo) and Big Cass (aka W. Morrissey) teamed up in WWE for the last time at a live event in 2017. Both superstars were let go a year later. The former later managed Cass on the independent scene. The duo last teamed up for a quick squash match against The Kings Court in July 2019.

For the first time in three years, the two stars will reunite to wrestle none other than The Hardy Boyz. The tag team bout is set to take place at a North East Wrestling show on March 27.

Matt and Jeff Hardy recently reunited in All Elite Wrestling and defeated Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass never faced The Hardy Boyz surprisingly in WWE

At WrestleMania 33, a tag team triple threat match was scheduled for the RAW Tag Team titles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were set to defend their belts against Cesaro & Sheamus, and Amore & Cass. Before the match started, it was revealed that the returning Hardy Boyz would compete in the match as well, turning it into a Fatal Four-Way contest.

Matt and Jeff Hardy ended up winning the titles that night. While The Hardy Boyz were making their entrance for the match, Cass could be seen whispering something in Enzo's ear. The former WWE Superstar later revealed what he told Enzo:

"I’m sure I said something along the lines of… ‘Did you hear that motherf***ing pop? That was crazy!’ But yeah, being in the ring, like, there was speculation but really… The six people in the ring and the few people backstage were the only people that knew what was about to happen," said Cass.

Over the next few months, The Hardy Boyz wrestled the aforementioned teams in a series of multiple-team bouts. Unfortunately, fans never got to see a traditional tag team match between Matt-Jeff and Enzo-Cass. WWE fired Enzo in early 2018 amidst allegations of sexual assault. Later that year, Cass was also let go, seemingly due to behavioral issues.

