Riddle is known for having one of the most impressive physiques on the current WWE roster. When the superstar posted a picture of himself on Twitter, it was met with a reaction from former Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins.

Riddle is apparently entrenched in the beginnings of the formation of a tag team with Elias currently. With RK-Bro being on hiatus since Randy Orton's serious injury put him on the shelf, his partner has acted alone and has now finally found what seems to be a new partner in Elias.

Despite the singer's reluctance, the pair seems to be working well together and might be a regular fixture on the show in the coming weeks. Angelo Dawkins is another current star who became somewhat of a singles fixture due to a seeming injury to his tag team partner, Montez Ford.

Ford only recently returned to action with his first match in a while, taking place on RAW.

Dawkins reacted to Riddle's post on Twitter. He said it was time for the star to put the abs away, as it was a "fat guy fall." He was clearly joking but also added that the star needed to pick up a burger and a couple of wings.

It might not be too long before Riddle can re-unite with Randy Orton as RK-Bro

The last few months have seen a lot of concern regarding the well-being of Randy Orton after news of his back injury first emerged. Now, a recent update appears to have alleviated some of the fans' fears.

Orton has been out of action since May 20, when he participated in a "Winner Takes All" match on WWE SmackDown against The Usos with Riddle. He was rumored to be set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam but was replaced by Brock Lesnar instead.

The star's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, recently said he could be back before too long.

"He’s [Randy] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it."

Given that this is the first positive update on the star, fans will be waiting for when he can finally make his return.

