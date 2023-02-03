Former WWE titleholder AJ Lee makes an appeal to her fans on Twitter

AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee during her days in WWE, today launched an appeal on social media for her fans.

The former Divas Champion has been away from WWE for a long time, but by no means has she been out of the spotlight. Married to CM Punk, while her name has often been mentioned in connection to a wrestling return, Lee has instead focused a lot more on life outside the squared circle and her writing career.

However, after being gone from the wrestling world for six years, in 2021, she joined WOW - Women of Wrestling as an executive producer. She has also been a regular in the commentary booth since September 2022.

On Twitter now, AJ Lee showcased her humanitarian side, appealing to her fans to adopt some pitbull dogs she had met from Angel City Pit Bulls. Check out the tweet below.

"met some rescue bebes from @angelcitypits. please adopt these pups before i chew them up," she wrote.

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez met some rescue bebes from @angelcitypits . please adopt these pups before i chew them up met some rescue bebes from @angelcitypits. please adopt these pups before i chew them up https://t.co/mbdMLRC4wx

This is not the first time that she has spoken up on behalf of voiceless animals. She previously worked with PAWS Chicago to help shelter animals and stop them from getting killed unnecessarily.

She was also an ambassador for the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and has made similar appeals to raise awareness among her followers.

Where is AJ Lee now?

Outside of her role as an executive producer and commentator for WOW - Women of Wrestling, AJ Lee has stayed away from the wrestling world altogether. Despite rumors of an in-ring return, she has admitted that she's going to take things slow and see how it goes.

Meanwhile, her husband, CM Punk, returned to the ring after joining AEW back in 2021. Despite a successful run, he ended up at the center of controversy once again.

Lee has been really successful in the writing field with her book Crazy is my Superpower appearing on The New York Times Best Seller list. She has since worked with Aimee Garcia to produce the GLOW vs. The Babyface comic series, as well as the Dungeons and Dragons limited series.

They have even co-written the screenplay for the Netflix film, Blade of the 47 Ronin, in 2022.

While her future wrestling career may be in doubt, Lee appears to be finding success in different fields.

What are your best memories of AJ Lee in the wrestling ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes