Former WWE Universal Champion reveals he's making a big appearance change following stunning release

A former WWE Universal Champion was recently released, and it was quite a shocking one as it happened for the second time in four years. The superstar is now making a big appearance change.

Ad

That superstar is none other than Braun Strowman, who was released by WWE in the recent set of cuts, along with some other major names like Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, etc.

Courtesy of his coach and trainer Quentin Berghmans, Braun Strowman revealed that he's aiming for an appearance change as he wants to add 30 pounds to his weight. And we don't mean 30 pounds from his current weight. He posted a photo of a more bulked-up version of himself back in 2022, and revealed that his aim is to be 30-pounds heavier than that. So it's going to be a jacked up Strowman that appears in the near future.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had a major speculation about Braun Strowman's release

WWE Hall of Famer believes that there must have been more substance to Braun Strowman's release, and he explained why.

Ad

On an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long noticed the stark difference in how Strowman was booked under Vince McMahon vs how he was handled by Triple H.

This led to the Hall of Famer speculating that Strowman may have had heat backstage:

"So I'm saying this, if you can go back when Vince [McMahon] was in charge, when Strowman was there, they were using him a whole different way. I mean, he was the monster at that particular time, so I don't know what happened with him. I think he may have got his own heat." [3:40 – 4:01]

Ad

It's hard to tell if this is true or not, because Strowman spent a long period away due to a devastating injury. While it's true that he wasn't booked the same way he was under Vince McMahon, he still did a fantastic job considering how his left leg is 15% paralyzed. Superstars like Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu directly benefited from feuding with The Monster of All Monsters.

All things considered, Braun Strowman is a busy man, and it looks like the grind doesn't stop for him even after his release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More