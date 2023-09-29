Former WWE Universal Champion takes a hilarious jab at Goldberg

Goldberg was last seen on WWE TV in February 2022, but he is still talked about among wrestling fans. A celebrated veteran of the industry, Goldberg held the Universal Championship twice while signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

While both his wins came under controversial circumstances, the second one culminated at WrestleMania 36 during the pandemic, when Braun Strowman handed Goldberg a pinfall loss. This was also the former's first world title win.

Braun Strowman recently commented on Goldberg's Instagram post, seemingly joining many WWE fans who have ridiculed the image. The Monster of all Monsters wrote a funny one-liner, stating:

"Where's the TP I Shit my pants," Strowman wrote.

Braun Strowman comments on Goldberg's recent Instagram post

While this may have also been a genuine compliment, Strowman and Goldberg are former WrestleMania dance partners. The Hall of Famer has even disclosed his interest in the past about returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a retirement match. It remains to be seen if his wish will come to fruition. Check out why Goldberg got slammed by a Hall of Famer here.

Braun Strowman and Goldberg share their take on working with each other on WWE TV

Their WrestleMania 36 contest for the Universal Championship may have been hit or miss, depending on your taste, but nevertheless, it had some significance. When talking about facing his "idol" Goldberg on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia, Braun Strowman was ecstatic. The latter feels that the two have "kindled a good relationship over the years."

"[This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship," Strowman stated.

The Hall of Famer, on the other hand, felt that the whole ordeal was "miserable." The reason was that the pandemic lockdown announcement had ramifications on the product brought to television. Goldberg was originally slated to step into the ring opposite Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Speaking to Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, he said:

But, sometimes, that's not the case. Sometimes things have to be changed on the fly and, you know, it is what it is. You know, Braun and I had the match-up. I wasn't prepared for Braun. I wasn't prepared for a 340-pound guy. I just wasn't. I was completely locked in on Roman Reigns," Goldberg spoke candidly.

The Hall of Famer even went to the extent of saying that the constant switching up until the last minute took his "passion out of it that day."

"To have that switched at the last second, it was not the best day I had in the wrestling business by any stretch of the imagination. Because I think it took my passion out of it that day. There were so many circumstances surrounding what happened that day, it was something I'd just rather forget."

