Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James makes a bold claim about the title

Current IMPACT star and former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James claimed she prefers the old women's title to the Divas Championship.
James is considered a six-time WWE Women's Champion, with one of the reigns coming as the Divas Champion. After working in the industry for over two decades, she recently revealed that her wrestling career would end once she lost her next match.
Fellow IMPACT star Maria Kanellis recently made headlines as she wanted WWE to bring back the Divas Championship. James shared her thoughts on the matter and said she would prefer the old Women's Title to make a return instead.
"Personally. I prefer the OG Women’s Championship. Nothing is prettier. The women who held that championship were legends, Icons, History makers, Game changers. Ceiling breakers, todays road pavers. This one. Not so much," Mickie James tweeted.
Fans shared their response to Mickie James' tweet
The wrestling world had mixed feelings about the tweet from the former Women's Champion.
Some felt that James was disrespectful and downplayed the success of several women who carried the title.
Fans mentioned that the Divas Title holds a lot of prestige with the likes of AJ Lee, Paige, The Bella Twins holding the belt.
While the Hardcore Country Girl was receiving a lot of hate from people, some of her loyal fans defended her.
Some fans agreed with the IMPACT star and mentioned that it is good that the Divas Title does not return.
One fan had an interesting question about returning the old titles and asked Mickie James' suggestion.
Recently, there have been rumors that Triple H is working on new title designs. Will the rumors come true? Fans will have to wait and find out.
