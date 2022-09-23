Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James makes a bold claim about the title

Current IMPACT star and former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James claimed she prefers the old women's title to the Divas Championship.

James is considered a six-time WWE Women's Champion, with one of the reigns coming as the Divas Champion. After working in the industry for over two decades, she recently revealed that her wrestling career would end once she lost her next match.

Fellow IMPACT star Maria Kanellis recently made headlines as she wanted WWE to bring back the Divas Championship. James shared her thoughts on the matter and said she would prefer the old Women's Title to make a return instead.

"Personally. I prefer the OG Women’s Championship. Nothing is prettier. The women who held that championship were legends, Icons, History makers, Game changers. Ceiling breakers, todays road pavers. This one. Not so much," Mickie James tweeted.

Fans shared their response to Mickie James' tweet

The wrestling world had mixed feelings about the tweet from the former Women's Champion.

Some felt that James was disrespectful and downplayed the success of several women who carried the title.

☨ @2000wwediva @MickieJames Mickie I’m sorry but this is so rude. The divas started out as models, and ended up as professional wrestlers that put forth soooo much effort & were still held back. This tweet is so disrespectful to women all over. Especially to say no one that’s held that title was a icon… @MickieJames Mickie I’m sorry but this is so rude. The divas started out as models, and ended up as professional wrestlers that put forth soooo much effort & were still held back. This tweet is so disrespectful to women all over. Especially to say no one that’s held that title was a icon…

Fans mentioned that the Divas Title holds a lot of prestige with the likes of AJ Lee, Paige, The Bella Twins holding the belt.

Cåin ~ 🥭🦋✈️ @eMystic_ @MickieJames Women who held the divas championship were great women too... Michelle, Layla, Melina, AJ Lee, Kelly Kelly, Maryse, Beth Phoenix, Alicia Fox, Natalya... To name a few. Girl, even you. @MickieJames Women who held the divas championship were great women too... Michelle, Layla, Melina, AJ Lee, Kelly Kelly, Maryse, Beth Phoenix, Alicia Fox, Natalya... To name a few. Girl, even you.

Emails ABRAHAM cant send @aaamvargas

aj lee only take this titlle and she has been the best woman champion in wwe history, so please stop hating this championship @MickieJames how can u say that?aj lee only take this titlle and she has been the best woman champion in wwe history, so please stop hating this championship @MickieJames how can u say that? aj lee only take this titlle and she has been the best woman champion in wwe history, so please stop hating this championship

Banger after Banger after Banger @SuplexDispatch @MickieJames AJ Lee did all of that in her run with the Diva's title too, though. Denying that history exists is fundamentally exclusionary to the Women's division development. @MickieJames AJ Lee did all of that in her run with the Diva's title too, though. Denying that history exists is fundamentally exclusionary to the Women's division development.

❥❥❥ @blissfulbaddie @MickieJames oh idk how to feel about this… legends like the bella twins, AJ, charlotte, beth, paige, melina, mccool & YOU gave this championship its prestige. Don’t let other peoples opinion get in your head. yall always made it work despite the way yall were treated back in the day. @MickieJames oh idk how to feel about this… legends like the bella twins, AJ, charlotte, beth, paige, melina, mccool & YOU gave this championship its prestige. Don’t let other peoples opinion get in your head. yall always made it work despite the way yall were treated back in the day.

While the Hardcore Country Girl was receiving a lot of hate from people, some of her loyal fans defended her.

Miguel @MickOrona @blissfulbaddie @MickieJames I think you took this the wrong way. She likes the original because of the history behind it. The divas championship was short lived, many of the names you mentioned have won the OG belt too. This is not a diss for the ones that didn’t either. It’s just preference. @blissfulbaddie @MickieJames I think you took this the wrong way. She likes the original because of the history behind it. The divas championship was short lived, many of the names you mentioned have won the OG belt too. This is not a diss for the ones that didn’t either. It’s just preference.

Some fans agreed with the IMPACT star and mentioned that it is good that the Divas Title does not return.

magè 🎁 @Image2WinIt @FoxyDMD it just wouldn’t fit. We got past that and already had a divas Vs women era. The belt didn’t last long enough and the amount of disrespect the divas got is not worth it imo. @MickieJames No it’s true thoughit just wouldn’t fit. We got past that and already had a divas Vs women era. The belt didn’t last long enough and the amount of disrespect the divas got is not worth it imo. @FoxyDMD @MickieJames No it’s true though 😭 it just wouldn’t fit. We got past that and already had a divas Vs women era. The belt didn’t last long enough and the amount of disrespect the divas got is not worth it imo.

MYA 🖤💫 @amaiyablanchard @MickieJames @AjBlueBayBelt We left the divas title in the past for a reason why would we need it back? @MickieJames @AjBlueBayBelt We left the divas title in the past for a reason why would we need it back?

One fan had an interesting question about returning the old titles and asked Mickie James' suggestion.

Matthew Marano @MGMarano @MickieJames @MickeyJames, if the Winged Eagle belt is brought back, how would you feel about a new, unified Women's Championship that combines both the OG Women's title, AND the Diva's Championship. Albeit with an eagle replacing the butterfly wings? @MickieJames @MickeyJames, if the Winged Eagle belt is brought back, how would you feel about a new, unified Women's Championship that combines both the OG Women's title, AND the Diva's Championship. Albeit with an eagle replacing the butterfly wings?

Recently, there have been rumors that Triple H is working on new title designs. Will the rumors come true? Fans will have to wait and find out.

Would you like the Divas Championship to return? Let us know in the comments section below.

