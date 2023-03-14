Former WWE Women's Champion reacts to Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio being announced as the first inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 may have surprised many, as he is still an active competitor on the SmackDown brand. Needless to say, it's well deserved.

Recently, former seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus reacted to Rey's induction.

While the two stars never met on-screen on WWE TV, Mysterio, and Stratus did team up once for a mixed tag team match during SpikeTV's Video Game Awards in 2003. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate the legend:

"Congrats @reymysterio! You deserve this so much my friend! *heart emoji* #WWEHOF"

Trish Stratus even praised Rey's "pure heart" and stated that the luchador has been a major source of inspiration for many stars.

WWE veteran believes Rey Mysterio eventually snap and hit Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's tense feud with Dominik Mysterio has largely seen the latter taunt his father every time they are seen on WWE TV.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the storyline between the father-son duo on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, believing that Rey will snap a week before WrestleMania 39:

"I think the week before, he [Rey Mysterio] will slap the sh*t out of [Dominik] Mysterio and do it again and you know now they're saying, 'Damn, do something' and then he agrees to the match and punches him or whatever and then they kind of pull him apart but Dominik leaves laughing and 'I made you come out, you didn't mind doing that before as a little kid, try it now.' So, I would watch it. They have really paced it well because they're dying for Rey to punch him," said Mantell.

When asked about Rey's Hall of Fame induction, Mantell revealed that he once asked the masked legend whether Dominik Mysterio (when he was a kid) would eventually enter the business:

"Well, [Rey] Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio."

As of this writing, the company is yet to announce the salivating contest between Rey and Dominik Mysterio for WrestleMania 39. Fans have been really into this feud, and the first-time-ever clash will likely generate a massive pop for the masked legend after months of hesitation.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles, California, following Friday Night SmackDown. WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.

