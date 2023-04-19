Former WWE World Champion likens Cristiano Ronaldo's tackle to his finishing move

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler was happy to see that Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to use his finishing move on the football pitch.

In Al-Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal on Tuesday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was shown a yellow card after an unorthodox tackle. The Portuguese international grabbed Gustavo Cuellar's head and neck before putting him down with a ZigZag-like maneuver.

The move caught the attention of Ziggler, who shared a gif of himself hitting the move on Alberto Del Rio from the top of a ladder. The 42-year-old WWE Superstar introduced the move in his re-debut against Batista back in 2008.

Dolph Ziggler has used the finishing move to win a lot of matches. He's won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, the United States Championship twice and the Intercontinental Championship six times.

On the other hand, Ronaldo and his side lost despite him hitting the finishing move. Al-Nassr is now three points behind Al-Ittihad in the table, with the league leaders having a game in hand.

Apollo Crews once warned Cristiano Ronaldo not to join WWE

When Cristiano Ronaldo was released by Manchester United in November last year, the football superstar had a lot of options. Metro thought that Ronaldo would be perfect for WWE, but Apollo Crews put a stop to that talk in an interview in December.

Crews warned the former Real Madrid player that the physicality of professional wrestling might not be for him. He did praise Ronaldo for his mentality and for being a world-class athlete.

"Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would've done okay," Crews said. "When you start the physical part, that's a different story though, for most people. But again, (he's) a world class athlete so I wouldn't put it past him."

