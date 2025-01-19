Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, not CM Punk, teases reuniting with AJ Lee this year

TNA Wrestling and WWE have recently inked a multi-year deal following the surprise crossovers of stars from both companies. This deal has seemingly reopened the forbidden door between the two massive pro-wrestling giants as it will make the crossovers for stars easier from one brand to another.

Numerous stars from TNA have pitched ideas for a crossover and appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment, which is widely considered the biggest promotion in the pro wrestling industry. Former WWE Superstar and current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) pitched an idea of him reuniting with former tag partners Big E and AJ Lee.

There have been rumors about the return of AJ Lee and Big E to the Stamford-based promotion for a long time now. While talking to Sports Illustrated, Nemeth expressed that he wants to reunite the iconic stable that featured him, Lee, and Big E and face off against John Cena, who has officially kicked off his retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion and wants to recreate a scenario from their iconic feud from 2013.

"I just saw Big E on TV, I was like, 'You know what? It'd be funny if Cena was doing one of his Monday Night RAW nights, and he came out, and then Big E came out, and then AJ Lee came out on the stage, and then I came out on the stage.' And it just reminded me of 2013, where we had six months of battles with John, and he broke that, my briefcase, over the top of my head maybe 45 times in that six months. And I said, 'That would be a nice visual. That'll be a nice moment for fans to have all these returns and have a moment,'” said Ziggler. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Nic Nemeth pitched the idea of having former WWE Champion John Cena in TNA Wrestling

While speaking in the same interview with SI, Nic Nemeth expressed that following the deal between WWE and TNA Wrestling, it would be remarkable if The Leader of Cenation, John Cena, made a surprise appearance at any of the Nashville-based promotion's shows before he hangs up his boots.

Although John Cena making an appearance outside WWE amid his locked calendar is unlikely to happen, the world of professional wrestling has been a business of shocks and surprises. It remains to be seen if Nemeth returns to the Stamford-based company or if John Cena makes an appearance for Total Nonstop Action.

