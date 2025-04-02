Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirms he's not going to wrestle again

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has no plans to return to in-ring competition anytime soon. Booker T recently addressed the possibility of wrestling another match.

Booker T is currently a color commentator for WWE NXT. He also runs The Reality of Wrestling school, which has become a developmental territory for WWE's ID program. The former King of the Ring winner has an eye for talent, as he took the son of the late Umaga, Zilla Fatu, under his wing.

He even came out of retirement for his first singles match in over six years to defeat Zilla Fatu earlier this year. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer explained why another match with Zilla Fatu wasn't on the cards.

"I mean, with Zilla, he's a kid that's got a lot of talent. I see a bright future for Zilla Fatu, but he has to learn. And sometimes when you're growing up, you got to learn the hard way. You know, when your dad, you know, sit you down and have to chastise you and put you back in your place. Let you know that I brought you in this world, I can take you out [of] this world, one of those type of things. So but Zilla, as far as a rematch goes, there will be no rematch, like I told Zilla once before. That's a pecking order at Reality of Wrestling, and he needs to know exactly where his place is, and if he don't know, just like him being in that gauntlet match, we will put him back in his place if we have to," Booker T said.

Although Booker T wouldn't mind getting back in the ring, he feels Zilla Fatu would be embarrassing himself again if the two men were to cross paths one more time.

"You know what? I'm not totally opposed to doing another match with Zilla Fatu, but you have to really ask the question. Do Zilla Fatu really want to do that again? I don't think so. He got the hell beat out of. I mean, that's the first time Zilla Fatu took a loss (...) I mean, come on, do you really want to go [down that road]? He doesn't want to go through that again. Trust me," he added. (From 2:22 to 4:40)

Check out the full interview below.

Will Zilla Fatu join WWE?

It's no secret that the real-life Bloodline member is on WWE's radar. Zilla Fatu, however, is in no rush to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. He recently said he wants to set himself apart from his family.

"Oh, long-term goals? Obviously, getting some more gold. I'm not in a rush to really get anywhere or sign anywhere. I'm literally just trying to figure out who I am, and I'm trying to separate. So I think, I think five years from now, my name will be separated from my family. I just want to have people just focus on Zilla Fatu. That's it. I'll have a lot of accomplishments from then, and they can't deny that. So, yes, that's my goal."

Zilla has put Roman Reigns on notice and said he wants to reclaim his birthright: the Ula Fala.

