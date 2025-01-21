Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirms he's retired; dream match will never happen

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has confirmed that he's retired and won't be able to wrestle again, leaving a dream match as just that - a dream. The star spoke about it in a recent interview.

The WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, spoke to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he talked about the idea of wrestling Bret Hart - another star considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers to ever enter a ring.

Kurt Angle confessed that he talked about a match like that all the time but it would never happen because he was retired. He had spoken about his health issues earlier in the interview which were preventing him from making any sort of return to WWE or wrestling. Unfortunately, the star is retired:

"I talk about it all the time. It's never going to happen though." (41:48 - 41:52)

The star said that he believed that a match between him and Bret Hart would have been something great. He said that he always looked up to Hart as one of the greatest of all time to have entered a wrestling ring but said that when he signed with WWE, Hart had already left and gone to WCW. He admitted he'd have loved to work with him in the ring:

"I believe that too. I've always looked up to Bret as one of the greatest of all time. Just watching his technique in the ring and the way he carried himself - I always - when I signed in late-98, that's when Bret I believe moved to WCW. It kind of sucks I missed him by a year. I would have loved to have worked with him." (41:56 - 42:25)

Kurt Angle remains a legend in WWE and wrestling in general

Not only is Kurt Angle a WWE Hall of Famer, but he has also proven himself in front of fans in TNA and elsewhere as well. The star's wrestling and ability to tell a story has always endeared him to fans throughout his career.

While he may have retired now, the star is still looked up to as an ideal of what a pro wrestler should be in the ring.

