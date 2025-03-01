Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms Elimination Chamber 2025 will be his last

The hype surrounding WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is unreal, as it's the final stop before WrestleMania 41. Tonight will also mark former World Heavyweight Champion John Cena's final Elimination Chamber appearance in a wrestling capacity.

Ad

Just hours before the premium live event, The Cenation Leader issued a message for wrestling fans. John Cena will be competing in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match, also featuring CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins. The winner will go on to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Earlier today, Cena took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to promise that he will secure his WrestleMania 41 main event berth. The 47-year-old reiterated that this will be the final Elimination Chamber Match of his career. He added that tonight's show is something that fans ''can't miss.''

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, I walk into the my final #WWEChamber match to secure my final #WrestleMania main event. Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss," he wrote.

Check out The Franchise Player's post below:

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Drew McIntyre is rumored to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Will John Cena be able to outlast five other men? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback