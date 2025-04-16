Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion won't return to in-ring competition

WWE veterans and legends often step out of retirement for a final showdown. However, Mark Henry stated he won't return to in-ring competition even if it's for a tag team match with his son.
Mark Henry gave decades to the industry as a performer and left the Stamford-based promotion without a final goodbye inside the squared circle. However, he's busy training and preparing his son, Jacob Henry, to make his debut inside the ring.
In an exclusive interview with Poker Scout, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked if he would return to the ring for a tag team match with his son. The World's Strongest Man revealed that he won't return to in-ring competition under any circumstances.
"Hell no. If somebody asks me, I’ll call the police!" Henry said. [H/T - Poker Scout]
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks Seth Rollins will turn heel when The Rock returns
Earlier this year, The Rock returned to the Stamford-based promotion and wanted Cody Rhodes' soul heading into WrestleMania 41. However, The American Nightmare rejected the offer, but John Cena didn't as he turned heel and joined The Final Boss.
Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry thinks The Rock's return to the product will lead to Seth Rollins turning heel and joining him at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he thinks one of the three stars needs to be the heel in their upcoming Triple Threat match.
"I saw an alienation process going on. Seth Rollins has been alienated by both sides, and there's only one thing he can do now — sell his soul [to The Rock]," Mark Henry said. "[The Rock] is going to have Seth Rollins as a lap dog. Seth Rollins is going to be a heel. [The WWE] needs that because they want Roman Reigns to be a babyface. This is going to make Roman full babyface, [and] CM Punk is CM Punk. Neither of those guys is painted into a corner," Henry explained.
It shouldn't come as a shock to the fans, as Seth Rollins previously stated his soul is up for sale. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves WrestleMania 41 Night 1 with the win.