Former WWE wrestler blasts John Cena's "disgusting" comments about Vince McMahon

John Cena recently caused controversy after breaking his silence on the sexual misconduct allegations against former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. Mario Mancini, a WWE wrestler between 1984 and 1992, believes Cena's response was "disgusting."

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Cena said he "loves" his long-time boss and wanted to know how he can help.

Mancini spoke about McMahon on the latest episode of The Mario Mancini Show on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast. Addressing Cena's remarks, he did not hold back when giving his opinion on the 46-year-old's defense of McMahon:

"Disgusting. 'I stand by and support Vince McMahon because I love him, he's my friend, and when your friend's back is up against a wall and the s**t hits the fan, that's when you find out who your real friends are.' I agree, in unexpected misfortune, something financially somebody didn't expect, God forbid a physical ailment, some sort of situation that just hit him in the face like a brick that he didn't see coming. Not when you defecate on somebody's head." [50:42 – 51:34]

As Mancini referenced, Grant's lawsuit contains several graphic accusations against McMahon. One claim centers around the former WWE boss allegedly defecating on Grant.

Mario Mancini thinks John Cena should have answered differently

Vince McMahon was responsible for presenting John Cena as WWE's marquee attraction for more than a decade.

Despite their close friendship, Mario Mancini still believes Cena could have chosen his words about McMahon more carefully:

"There's something called, 'You know I love you, what the f**k is wrong with you?' What happened to that? That's been said before. 'Listen, I love you, I think you're great, but what the f**k were you thinking? What's wrong with you?' No? You just come out and say, 'Listen, I love the guy and I'm standing by him.' What if that was your daughter?" [1:20:23 – 1:20:49]

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell also discussed the topic on his podcast. He said Cena likely refused to denounce McMahon because he "doesn't want to turn against Vince publicly."

What did you make of John Cena's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.