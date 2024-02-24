WWE veteran discusses why John Cena avoided publicly denouncing Vince McMahon 

Former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes John Cena has his reasons for not publicly chastising Vince McMahon.

The Cenation Leader came under the scanner this past week after his comments on the Howard Stern Show. When asked about the Vince McMahon lawsuit that has shadowed WWE over the last few weeks, Cena mentioned that he was all for accountability. However, he also acknowledged that he had a great relationship with the 78-year-old, and the former WWE Chairman has a hill to climb.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran claimed John had probably rehearsed his response because he knew he would have to address the matter at some point. Mantell felt that Cena did not want to lash out at McMahon publicly because the 78-year-old made him a millionaire.

"He's on that fence, and he doesn't want to turn against Vince publicly, and this is an answer that he has worked on for a while. He knows he's gonna get asked this. So he's riding [in the] the middle of that fence. And I'm sure he does have feelings for Vince—I mean good feelings—because he made him a ton of money. My God, he made him a multi-millionaire.'' [From 2:55 - 3:34]

You can watch the full video here:

Randy Orton also spoke about the Vince McMahon allegations

John Cena is not the only WWE star talking about the McMahon lawsuit. His former rival Randy Orton also shared his thoughts on the issue.

The Viper claimed that he was hurt as he was reading the allegations. Randy made it clear that he owed his success to McMahon but was disheartened to read the comments about his former boss.

Expand Tweet

The sexual harassment allegations by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant have impacted the company massively and even forced the resignation of Vince McMahon.

It will be interesting to see how these allegations impact the way WWE conducts business in the future.

