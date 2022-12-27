Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs recently admitted that he did not see Seth Rollins as a big star when he was with the company.

The former Ring of Honor wrestler joined WWE's creative team in 2015. Jacobs only spent a couple of years with the promotion before being let go over posting a photograph with Bullet Club during their invasion of RAW in 2017. He currently works in a backstage role for IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on The Insiders podcast with Conrad Thompson, Jacobs admitted that he was wrong about Seth Rollins.

"I didn’t see him [Seth Rollins] being as big of a star as he became. Gabe [Sapolsky] did," said Jimmy Jacobs.

Jimmy added that it wasn't clear which talents would become stars at the time:

"It wasn’t how obvious a star that anybody was going to be at that time, because that gap of independents and WWE was still strong in 2007.” [H/T: ITRWrestling]

Seth Rollins and Jimmy Jacobs won the tag team championships together twice during their time together in Ring of Honor.

Former WWE writer apparently doesn't think Seth Rollins is over with wrestling fans

Vince Russo recently stated that he doesn't think Seth Rollins is all that popular amongst wrestling fans.

The 61-year-old discussed The Visionary on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show. Russo suggested that the majority of fans at live shows are willing to cheer for most stars, and Rollins hasn't separated himself.

"When you go to any live event, you're excited. You're going to cheer everything. You can go see a comedian that is horrible and you'll be sitting there laughing because you're there... you are excited to be there. A band plays a crappy song but you're applauding the song because you're happy and excited to be there. So when Seth Rollins comes out, that's what you do. That doesn't mean the dude's over," said Vince Russo. [From 39:17 to 40:21]

Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the first WWE RAW of 2023. It will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old can capture gold once again on January 2.

