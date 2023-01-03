Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has criticized the company for inviting a celebrity that "nobody knows" to RAW this week and compared him to Baddy Bunny and the Paul Brothers.

Country music singer and songwriter Hardy was a guest at ringside on the first episode of the red brand in 2023. He is scheduled to perform his single “Sold Out” at the Royal Rumble, which is the official theme song for the upcoming premium live event. On RAW, he sneaked into the ring and smashed a guitar on Solo Sikoa's back during the former's match against Elias. It didn't faze The Enforcer, however, causing Hardy to retreat.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned whether anybody knows who Hardy is. He mentioned that he knew who Bad Bunny and Jake & Logan Paul were before they came to WWE, but he had never heard of the country singer.

"SK Nation, is there anybody out there as a shoot, who knows who this guy Hardy is that they gave him television time? I even knew Bad Bunny, I had heard about Bad Bunny, TMZ and stuff like that. Then we did the Paul brothers [Jake and Logan Paul], I know who they are. I never in my life heard of Hardy, has anybody from SK Nation heard of Hardy? This is a guy that they're giving prime-time television time to, a guy nobody knows," said Russo. (15:40-16:29)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Bad Bunny's history with the WWE Royal Rumble

The first time that wrestling fans saw Bad Bunny live on WWE programming was during the 2020 Royal Rumble event, where he performed the popular song titled 'Booker T'. The five-time WCW World Champion was present on stage for the act.

Bad Bunny then went on to compete in his first match at WrestleMania 37, which he and Damian Priest won. He made his in-ring return as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated. It'll be interesting to see whether he competes at this year's Rumble as well.

Who's your favorite celebrity to appear on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes