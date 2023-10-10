Former WWE writer explains why Drew McIntyre is the only bright spot on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Monday Night RAW does not have any compelling storylines except Drew McIntyre's current heel turn tease angle.

Ever since Jey Uso made his way to the red brand, McIntyre has been wrestling with his conscience over trusting the former Bloodline member. Over the last few weeks, Drew has teased a heel turn in his matches with The New Day, and he did not even save Jey when The Judgment Day members were mauling him.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Drew's current storyline was the only interesting angle on the flagship show. He felt that this week's episode was wrestling-heavy with very little development for any angles or storylines.

"Everything with this show is just wrestling. They just want to wrestle each other. There isn't one single storyline on this show. I guess, Chris, the closest thing to a storyline is, you know, Drew McIntyre is not gonna save the day anymore. But that's not even a storyline, bro. That is his character. There isn't one storyline on this show, and match, after match, after match, and oh my gosh bro, like I said, if you're a sports fan, you're not watching this show tonight bro," Russo said. [5:38 - 6:27]

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will battle at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins opened Monday Night RAW's show this week and claimed that he was worn out after the hellacious Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023.

While he was in the middle of his promo, Drew McIntyre interrupted him. He announced that he wanted a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He explained that he was not going to blindside Rollins, and he wanted the champion to be at his physical best when the two met in the ring.

The Visionary was surprised by this request, and he obliged, making the match official for the next Premium Live Event on November 4 in Riyadh.

