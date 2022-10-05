"He's the only member of The Bloodline that gets cheers." - Former WWE Writer praises top SmackDown star 

Actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has praised Sami Zayn for his recent work with The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn has done his best to align himself with The Bloodline on WWE programming over the past few months. He has spared no effort in bootlicking various members of the group, including their leader, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Zayn's efforts have led him to be declared "Honorary Uce" as he was officially welcomed to the faction. Sami represents the stable regularly on WWE programming, much to the ire of Jey Uso.

On a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. praised Sami Zayn. The former WWE writer spoke about Sami's comedic talent and referred to the reaction he receives from the WWE Universe.

Prinze Jr. also noted that the cheers that The Master Strategist gets are a genuine babyface reaction, and that the crowd doesn't want to dislike him. Freddie then noted that Zayn was the only Bloodline member to receive genuine cheers.

"The only member of The Bloodline that gets cheers, is Sami Zayn. No matter how hard the announce team tries to make him a heel." he said [From 14:30 to 14:37]

Prinze then criticized the efforts of WWE commentary to turn fans against Zayn on SmackDown, naming Michael Cole specifically.

What has The Bloodline been up to in WWE?

The Tribal Chief last competed on September 24 at a WWE live event in Canada. Reigns defeated AJ Styles to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa competed at a recent live event, tagging against Madcap Moss and Ricochet on October 2 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Zayn and Sikoa would win the match via pinfall.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. 🩸

Look at him nodding along in approval here!

You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. 🩸Look at him nodding along in approval here!https://t.co/3duoVUh2Kg

Jimmy and Jey Uso were last in action on October 1 at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota. They defended their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the show against Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable.

What did you think of Freddie's comments on Sami Zayn? Are you enjoying Sami's Bloodline work? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling With Freddie and give H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes