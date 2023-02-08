Former WWE writer says 31-year-old superstar should have qualified for Elimination Chamber Match instead of Carmella (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Carmella made her in-ring return on RAW this week and booked a spot for herself in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, former writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the development.

Carmella was forced to take a hiatus after suffering a head injury in August and later dealt with an ectopic pregnancy. During her time off TV, she used her social media platforms to educate others on the topic and share support for those battling similar trauma.

The latest edition of RAW saw Carmella defeat Piper Niven, "Michin" Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae to win the last Elimination Chamber qualifier. Russo feels that Piper Niven should have been the one to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match. He argued that she could be on the same level as Rhea Ripley. The former WWE personality discussed the results on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said:

"Listen, we have gone through the well with Carmella a million times. To me, I am going with Piper Niven. Do you know why? At the end of the day, here's the deal bro. If they get Rhea Ripley if she beats Charlotte Flair. Who do you think would be a better opponent for her? Carmella or Piper Niven? Carmella is not even in the same conversation, why are you going there?" [45:46 - 46:30]

WWE raises the stakes in Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The upcoming premium live event will feature a massive six-woman match inside the Elimination Chamber featuring Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Nikki Cross.

The match winner will be able to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last year and dethroned Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38. She recently warned the six WWE Superstars above that she is familiar with the path and will be prepared for her next championship contender.

