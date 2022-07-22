"Not at Goldberg's level"- Former WWE writer makes bold claim about current AEW wrestler (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared that Goldberg didn't want to face Chris Jericho in the past because the latter wasn't that big of a star at the time.

Although the Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho altercation has been discussed, not much is known about the one between Y2J and Goldberg. It has been reported that the two had some backstage heat during their time in WCW because the latter believed Chris wasn't a big star and refused to have a match with him.

In an episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer of the company gave some insights. He shared that Jericho acquired stardom until he went to WWE, which is why he understood Goldberg not wanting to face him back in WCW.

"I don't think Jericho really hit his stride and got to superstar status till he was with the WWE. I really don't believe that, so you got to understand from Goldberg's point of view. When he's at WCW, of course everybody wants to work with Goldberg, sure money... Goldberg, you know, I'm sure he has to be selective and listen man, let's be honest, Jericho was not at Goldberg's level at that point in time," Russo said. (7:08-7:42)

However, it looks like the two have already mended their relationship. In a recent interview, Da Man shared that although they had a rocky relationship, they are now on good terms. He will also appear on Chris's Talk is Jericho podcast soon.

Vince Russo believes something could have transpired between the two stars after Chris Jericho moved to WWE

In the same interview, Russo explained that the two superstars could've had something beneficial happen between them when Jericho moved promotions:

"But once he went to the WWE and his stock really started to rise, I mean at that point, I think it really would have been beneficial for them to do something with meaning. But I don't think Jericho was at his level at WCW." (7:46-7:58)

WWE @WWE Thanking @Goldberg 's accountant for telling him to get a job! Tune in tomorrow, 8/7c on @AETV to see how this Oklahoma boy became an unstoppable WWE Legend as part of @WWEonAE 's Superstar Sundays. #WWEonAE Thanking @Goldberg's accountant for telling him to get a job! Tune in tomorrow, 8/7c on @AETV to see how this Oklahoma boy became an unstoppable WWE Legend as part of @WWEonAE's Superstar Sundays. #WWEonAE https://t.co/awRi1IZhuT

Despite their initially turbulent relationship, it looks like the two veterans have buried the hatchet.

What do you think about the altercation between Chris Jericho and Goldberg? Share your views in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far