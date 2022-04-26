"She should walk in street clothes"- Former WWE Writer slams Becky Lynch's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Becky Lynch's return segment on RAW.

Big Time Becks appeared on WWE's flagship program for the first time since she lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Lynch went on to cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship. She stated that she hit rock bottom before she vowed to begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen.

Stating his thoughts on Lynch's promo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo emphasized that Big Time Becks' actions did not resonate with her words:

"First of all, Becky Lynch is coming into the ring in a full cosplay outfit," said Russo. "What is the first thing she does? She strikes her poses and after all that, she starts cutting this promo about how she has hit rock bottom. So she wants to sucker us in that she's hit rock bottom and then she's going to turn it around. 'Oh no, I'm gonna be mean or I'm gonna be like this.' That's the premise of the promo. But if she wants us to believe she has hit rock bottom, she should walk in street clothes, disheveled, head hung, no cosplay outfit, no striking a pose, and then very seriously take the mic."

Russo also criticized Lynch's outfit and compared it to cosplay.

"You want to sucker the people in and then you do the turn," Russo continued. "How would you hit rock bottom if you went out and bought a cosplay outfit this week and the first thing you do is striking a pose on the ropes." (from 39:11 to 40:42)

Check out the complete results and highlights from RAW by clicking here.

Vince Russo compared Becky Lynch's promo to Shawn Michaels' famous message

The wrestling veteran went on to criticize Becky Lynch's presentation on RAW, comparing the segment to WWE legend Shawn Michaels' famous "I lost my smile" promo:

"I dare anybody to go back and look it up," Russo added. "This was Shawn Michaels' 'I lost my smile'. Shawn Michaels did not go to the ring and do the do the Heartbreak Kid pose. No, he went to the ring and you knew something was up. Think about him doing the pose, going to all four corners and then, 'I lost my smile.'" (41:39 to 42:08)

Big Time Becks wasn't the only former RAW Women's Champion to return to the red brand this week. Her promo was interrupted by Asuka, who hadn't been seen on WWE programming since last year.

The Empress of Tomorrow claimed she would stop Lynch because no one is ready for Asuka. She then got the better of Big Time Becks when Lynch tried to attack her.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier