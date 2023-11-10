Former WWE writer Vince Russo airs frustrations regarding flak received for the end of Main Event Mafia (Exclusive)

While the Main Event Mafia was quite successful during its time, the faction received criticism about how it ended. WWE veteran Vince Russo believes the flak is undeserved.

Main Event Mafia had a star-studded member list, with Kurt Angle and Sting at the helm. Vince Russo had the group booked to a T at the time, with entertaining segments and spectacular matches. The group's commendable talent made its run extremely popular at the time.

However, Main Event Mafia ran its course during the late 2000s, later coming together for a short reunion. While the members themselves have sometimes commented on 'dropping the ball,' WWE veteran Vince Russo stated the reason for the group's end during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo.

"You know, I get frustrated because I hear a lot of the guys in the Main Event Mafia say, 'Oh, it could have been better, we dropped the ball.' [...] Bro, the Main Event Mafia just didn't stop. Either somebody left, or it was contractual. It didn't just stop. It had to do with contracts, and who was leaving, and who was getting paid too much, and who didn't stick around. It had nothing to do with the creative," said Russo. [9:41 onwards]

Booker T believes the Main Event Mafia was even better than the WWE faction The Bloodline

Former world champion Booker T thinks very highly of the now-disbanded faction. According to his recent comments, even the Bloodline pales compared to the historic TNA faction.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T lamented the end of Main Event Mafia while comparing it to Roman Reign's stable.

“Main event mafia was a better faction, by far. But I think The Bloodline has had one of the best runs any faction could ever have, probably the best. But I just say better faction because we had some major players, and we weren’t a family. We was a faction... I just feel like we never got a chance to really explore how good the Main Event Mafia really could have been in the right situation."

The Bloodline itself is currently fractured, with Jey Uso no longer in its ranks. It remains to be seen what is next for them down the line in WWE.

