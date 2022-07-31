"I've grown out of it" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo on why people hate him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes his attitude toward the wrestling business is likely the reason why he receives so much criticism.

Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He also worked as a writer for IMPACT/TNA and WCW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, the 61-year-old criticized retired wrestlers for repeatedly making in-ring returns. He added that he has moved on from wanting to be part of the wrestling business.

“I think that’s why a lot of people hate me, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone],” Russo said. “I’ve grown out of it. It’s in my rear-view mirror. I’ve been there and I’ve done that. I’ve got no desire whatsoever to go back. I’ve got a completely different life now, and I can’t rationale just the inability to move on. I’ve never seen anything like it, the way it is in the wrestling business.” [8:59-9:28]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s thoughts on Lita, Ric Flair, and Trish Stratus returning to the ring.

Vince Russo thinks former wrestlers should make money away from WWE

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso It’s ironic. Wrestling is dead because fundamentally fans/viewers STILL want to believe that it’s real. When you watch either @WWE or @AEW , the Overall Presentation comes across about as Fake as Fake can be. Thus, your overall Problem. It’s ironic. Wrestling is dead because fundamentally fans/viewers STILL want to believe that it’s real. When you watch either @WWE or @AEW, the Overall Presentation comes across about as Fake as Fake can be. Thus, your overall Problem.

Trish Stratus is one of WWE’s most successful female superstars of all time. The Hall of Famer remains popular to this day, as proven by her two million followers on Instagram.

Vince Russo believes someone with that many followers would benefit from focusing on opportunities outside of wrestling.

“There’s so many ways out there for them to make a living beyond competing at WrestleMania,” Russo said. “I wish I had Trish Stratus’ following. You know what I would do with that if I had that? But, again, it’s just this never growing out of the business.” [8:37-8:59]

Do you have a problem with legends returning to the ring after their prime? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing With Russo" and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far