Four Horsewomen member returns to save Lyra Valkyria from Becky Lynch in scenario proposed by WWE analyst

Becky Lynch surprisingly turned on Lyra Valkyria this past Monday on WWE RAW. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where a Four Horsewomen member would return to align with the Women's Intercontinental Champion against The Man.

The former Women's World Champion returned last Sunday to replace Bayley as Valkyria's partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 41. Lynch and her partner dethroned The Judgment Day before losing the title to them the following night on RAW. Following their defeat on the red show, The Man turned heel and destroyed the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Lynch was the one who took out Bayley ahead of The Show of Shows, causing her to miss the event. He then suggested a scenario where the currently injured The Role Model would return to save her former partner from a beatdown by The Man.

"This is probably how I would attempt to do it. Switch those roles. Start a story. Maybe Becky starts beating down Lyra again. Maybe Becky goes for the Intercontinental Championship. Maybe, whatever's going on. And Bayley comes out to make the save. Bayley says she's the one, Becky Lynch is the one that attacked her. Bayley re-friends Lyra Valkyria and with Bayley's help, we get Lyra over as a babyface. Bayley is this massive babyface," he said.

The 41-year-old pointed out that the two original Four Horsewomen could then go head-to-head, with Lynch potentially winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship before losing it to Bayley.

"We get Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, which is a huge match. Two of the original Four Horsewomen. Bayley beloved, Becky now hated, and Becky puts Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the same time over. Maybe Becky wins the Intercontinental Championship from Lyra. Maybe Bayley wins it back from Becky." [51:26 - 52:21]

The WWE analyst predicted how Becky Lynch would justify attacking Bayley

While Sam Roberts predicted that Becky Lynch would most probably be revealed as Bayley's mystery attacker, the WWE analyst addressed how The Man would justify her actions.

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Lynch would claim she took out Bayley to make sure that Valkyria won at WrestleMania 41.

"I would guess now that Becky Lynch was the one that [sic] attacked Bayley. And Becky will tell you that it's because she wanted to be there to make sure that Lyra won. But I think Becky Lynch attacked Bayley knowing that she could volunteer to take her spot because she wanted to go to WrestleMania, and she wanted to win a championship. So, if this all leads to Bayley vs. Becky, with Bayley as a babyface and Becky as a heel, it might be exactly what Bayley needs," he said.

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci speculated that Becky Lynch could join her husband Seth Rollins' new faction following her heel turn.

