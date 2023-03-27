Four-time WWE Champion sends heartfelt message to wife on her birthday

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle penned a few delightful words for his wife Giovanna Angle on her 36th birthday.

The six-time world champion retired from the in-ring competition in 2019. His last WWE match was bemoaned by fans due to the man who retired him (Baron Corbin). Many considered the latter to be not worthy of being the Hall of Famer's final opponent. Despite this, Angle seems content to be having a wonderful personal life.

The Olympian Gold Medalist shared an intimate picture of himself and his wife Giovanna Angle and captioned it saying:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife Giovanna. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. You are everything to me. I absolutely love the life that we have together. You’re an amazing wife and mother. I love you more than anything in this world. #iknewilovedyoubeforeimetyou," Angle wrote.

In a recent interview, Kurt Angle's former rival stated that the two had "unbelievable chemistry," calling their WrestleMania match one of the all-time best.

Will the WWE Hall of Famer and his wife feature in a new NETFLIX show?

Earlier this year, it was reported that NETFLIX and FOX had pitched an idea for a show that features WWE Superstars and their spouses.

The news came to light when "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair discussed the potential stars being involved in the project, claiming that the show was titled Housewives of Wrestling. On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated:

"Fox and Netflix are looking at picking up the Housewives of Wrestling. She [Wendy] saw the reel yesterday. It's Randy's wife. It's Kurt's wife. It's Wendy and it’s Jake Hager’s wife." Flair said. "She [Wendy] just got a check to write her life story with me. She’s writing a book and they gave her a hell of a bump up front." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle himself didn't rule out the possibility of returning to the squared circle in some capacity. He even shared a throwback post of one of his most iconic moments with another legendary performer. Read more here.

