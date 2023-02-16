Netflix and FOX reportedly pitched a new show that features WWE Superstars and their spouses

Several WWE Superstars, including legends and their spouses, will be featured in a brand new show on Netflix and FOX, according to two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Randy Orton and Kurt Angle's wives, Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle, respectively, run a podcast called 'The Wives of Wrestling,' which was launched last year. With perhaps a similar theme, the show could be an instant success owing to the fan following of the globally recognized stars and their families.

While doing a Q&A on the latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed some details of the potential show titled 'Housewives of Wrestling.' Flair and his wife, Wendy Barlow, will also be a part of it.

"Fox and Netflix are looking at picking up the Housewives of Wrestling. She [Wendy] saw the reel yesterday. It's Randy's wife. It's Kurt's wife. It's Wendy and it’s Jake Hager’s wife." Flair said. "She [Wendy] just got a check to write her life story with me. She’s writing a book and they gave her a hell of a bump up front." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Is Randy Orton to return to WWE sooner than expected?

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022, and wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz recently revealed potentially confidential information about The Viper's return that sent fans into a frenzy on his official Instagram handle.

Jose stated that Randy Orton had contacted him via email regarding his return.

"I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania," said Jose G. Sanz.

﻿It was recently reported that the company has no plans for Randy Orton and another former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39. But this could change down the road to the biggest show of the year. An appearance by The Viper itself will create an impact among the masses.

Since rumors of Roman Reigns main eventing for the Saudi show in May 2023 have been debunked, one cannot predict the outcome of the blockbuster main event at WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

Should Cody Rhodes go over? There is also the possibility of The Tribal Chief taking a well-deserved time off. The former 14-time world champion's return to WWE TV instantly put him on the front line as a number-one contender.

Do you think Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes will happen in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

