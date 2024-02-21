From almost going broke to challenging for 11-year veteran's WWE championship: Chase University has seen it all recently

Chase University has redeemed itself from bankruptcy to become the number one contender for Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's NXT Tag Team Championship.

It's been only a couple of weeks since Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin formed a tag team, but they have proven to be a dominant force in the ring. They won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament at NXT Vengeance Day, earning themselves a tag title opportunity.

Last week on NXT, 11-year veteran Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker challenged Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship. After a grueling match, Breakker and Corbin could walk away with the titles.

Tonight on NXT, they came out to celebrate their title win but were interrupted by Chase University, who told them that they were next in line to face Breakker and Bron since Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo promised them a title match.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom also said they were next in line to face the new NXT Tag Team Champs. Ava then came out and announced a number one contender's match for later tonight between Chase U and Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Both teams were involved in a stellar contest that could've gone either way. Ultimately, Andre Chase picked up the win for his team with the rollup.

With this win, Chase University will face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Championship in the future.

