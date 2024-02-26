Frustrated 3-time WWE Champion missing WrestleMania for the first time in 4 years could happen, according to Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan doesn't think 3-time WWE Champion has a spot on the card for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this year. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior's status for The Show of Shows remains in the air as Triple H has yet to bring him back on television despite the veteran being seemingly cleared to return. The Irishman hasn't missed a WrestleMania since 2020.

Last year, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, the only title that eluded his entire career. Amidst his absence, the 46-year-old has aired his frustration over the booking of The Brawling Brutes last year.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan shot down the idea of another WrestleMania showdown between Gunther and Sheamus.

The veteran believes The Celtic Warrior could be forced to sit out WrestleMania this year:

"It was a very good match, very hard hitting match. I liked they added Drew [McIntyre] to it last year, but no disrespect to Sheamus, I just don't think there's a spot on the cards for him [WrestleMania XL]," Morgan said. (1:02:08 - 1:02:22)

Sheamus tipped to face son of WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 40

Matt Morgan, however, picked Sheamus as a potential opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker.

Morgan expressed his desire to see Breakker beat the Irishman in a one-minute squash:

"Maybe it is Sheamus. Maybe it's just an early match. Just have them steamroll like a statement match, a one-minute match. If you're building him, if that's what they're doing with him I'm saying. If they're not, then no," he added.

Expand Tweet

With recent injuries plaguing WWE, it will be interesting to see if Triple H will bring back Sheamus to boost the card for WrestleMania 40.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Gigantic Pop podcast.