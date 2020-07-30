FTR signs multi-year deal with AEW

FTR has made quite the impact since their arrival on the May 27th edition of AEW Dynamite. Dax and Cash have had an ongoing story with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Now after a special contract signing on this week's Dynamite, they are now officially members of the AEW roster, signing multi-year contracts with the company.

FTR sign and share a drink with Hangman Page

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, were one of the biggest releases from WWE this year. After a stretch which saw some questionable booking decisions for the team, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left the WWE and wanted to start fresh somewhere else.

They made a huge splash upon their arrival in AEW, with an unholy alliance of sorts with long-time social media rivals, The Young Bucks. This rivalry which started four years ago has been one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches of the past decade. Over the course of their two months with AEW however, FTR have stated in interviews that they had not signed long term deals and working on a handshake agreement with the promotion.

Their mission statement has been the same since leaving WWE. FTR want to push tag team wrestling ahead and prove it to be a main draw in professional wrestling. Joining what many call the best tag team division in wrestling, FTR in AEW has been a match made in heaven despite some locker room differences.

Ongoing storyline with Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

AEW has found a way to blend FTR into their best ongoing narrative of 2020 in the Hangman Page and The Elite storyline. This story which started after Hangman failed to win the AEW World Title last year at All Out seems to be pushing ahead to finally blow off at this year's All Out. The six men involved have done great to incorporate their different personalities to make every week a new development.

FTR's growing friendship with Hangman Page has seen his rife with the rest of the Elite come more to the forefront after things had died down following The Elite reuniting to win the Stadium Stampede back at AEW Double Or Nothing. As of now, it seems things are leading to a three way between the AEW World Tag Team Champions Omega & Page, The Young Bucks and FTR.

After the Wrestling Observer Newsletter six star-rated match between the members of the Elite, adding Harwood and Wheeler into the mix may make this match even more spectacular and stellar than the bout we witnessed back at AEW Revolution. The official signing of FTR to multi year contracts will only lead to more intrigue in the AEW tag team division.