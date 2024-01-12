Future of The Bloodline members following potential collapse this year after Roman Reigns possibly loses his title predicted by WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry predicted The Bloodline members' future if they potentially split following Roman Reigns possibly losing his title.

Over the past few years, The Bloodline has had several members. While Jey Uso and Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief and moved to Monday Night RAW, The Tribal Chief still has Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman by his side.

Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry discussed the potential disbanding of The Bloodline. He predicted that all stable members would "go on to do great things," comparing them to the former members of the Nation of Domination faction.

"I think that the collapse of The Bloodline, even if it did collapse, all the players involved would be able to be like The Nation. They'll go on and do great things because they're built for it," he said. [24:05 - 24:19]

Mark Henry believes Roman Reigns will lose his title to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

During the same episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry addressed the possibility of Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed it would happen because Endeavor probably wants "somebody representing every week." He also pointed out that the worst thing that could happen to The Tribal Chief is if The Bloodline left him on his own.

"I mean, Roman did not have to wrestle and still was able to get everything over. But he also had The Bloodline to help him. And with The Bloodline [inaudible] and people becoming more iconic on their own, because I really do think that Solo if he ever turned his head and looked at Roman like, 'What did you say?' And went on his own he could be self-sustaining in 2025. And if that happens and you leave Roman Reigns on his own, Roman Reigns won a lot this year because he had other people running interference for him. So, you can say that the worst thing that could happen to Roman Reigns is if The Bloodline has another spill if you will."

