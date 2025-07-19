  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • Gage Goldberg reveals his backstage role at WWE SNME (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg reveals his backstage role at WWE SNME (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 19, 2025 23:22 GMT
Bill Goldberg faced Gunther in Atlanta, Georgia [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Bill Goldberg faced Gunther in Atlanta, Georgia [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Gage Goldberg watched his father face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old discussed his important behind-the-scenes role ahead of the show.

Ad

Bill Goldberg lost via submission in the final match of his WWE career. Gage watched the action from ringside and got involved in a confrontation with the Austrian toward the end of the bout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage revealed he calmed his father's nerves backstage before the show:

"I was talking with my dad for like a couple of hours about the match and how he was getting ready for it and everything. There was definitely some nerves, for sure, because every time my dad gets ready to go wrestle or do something big he gets a nervous and anger mixture, and I'm kinda there to calm him down a little bit." [2:49 – 3:18]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg reveal why he apologized to referee Charles Robinson on his father's behalf.

How Gage Goldberg instilled belief in Bill Goldberg at WWE SNME

While some wrestlers watch the rest of the show backstage before a match, others take their minds off their upcoming bout by focusing on something else.

Ad

In Bill Goldberg's case, he had his son on hand to give him confidence ahead of the contest with Gunther.

"Just by talking," Gage Goldberg said. "Talking with him, showing him some stuff that's going on in the world, like I showed him some Instagram videos and stuff, just like he would chill out a little bit. Get his head off the match and everything. I was just trying my best to get his head off the match and give him words of confidence and stuff, just so he can go out there feeling good and have me by his back." [3:22 – 3:45]
Ad

Gage also addressed his conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications