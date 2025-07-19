Gage Goldberg reveals his backstage role at WWE SNME (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg watched his father face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old discussed his important behind-the-scenes role ahead of the show.Bill Goldberg lost via submission in the final match of his WWE career. Gage watched the action from ringside and got involved in a confrontation with the Austrian toward the end of the bout.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage revealed he calmed his father's nerves backstage before the show:&quot;I was talking with my dad for like a couple of hours about the match and how he was getting ready for it and everything. There was definitely some nerves, for sure, because every time my dad gets ready to go wrestle or do something big he gets a nervous and anger mixture, and I'm kinda there to calm him down a little bit.&quot; [2:49 – 3:18]Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg reveal why he apologized to referee Charles Robinson on his father's behalf.How Gage Goldberg instilled belief in Bill Goldberg at WWE SNMEWhile some wrestlers watch the rest of the show backstage before a match, others take their minds off their upcoming bout by focusing on something else.In Bill Goldberg's case, he had his son on hand to give him confidence ahead of the contest with Gunther.&quot;Just by talking,&quot; Gage Goldberg said. &quot;Talking with him, showing him some stuff that's going on in the world, like I showed him some Instagram videos and stuff, just like he would chill out a little bit. Get his head off the match and everything. I was just trying my best to get his head off the match and give him words of confidence and stuff, just so he can go out there feeling good and have me by his back.&quot; [3:22 – 3:45]Gage also addressed his conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H at Saturday Night's Main Event.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.