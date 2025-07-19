Gage Goldberg spoke to Triple H at WWE SNME: "He was very welcoming" (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg watched his father's final WWE match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The 19-year-old caught up with several big names at the show, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.Bill Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. In the closing stages of the match, Gage got involved in a confrontation with The Ring General from across the barricade.During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bill Goldberg's son revealed he had a conversation with Triple H. He also spoke to Bron Breakker and Logan Paul.&quot;Well, I mean, I talked with Logan Paul,&quot; Gage said. &quot;I talked with Triple H. The talk with Triple H was great and everything. He was very welcoming. I talked with Bronson Steiner [Bron Breakker]. It's always great to see him.&quot; [3:58 – 4:13]Watch the video above to hear Gage reveal why he apologized after his father's loss to Gunther.Gage Goldberg compares himself to Bron BreakkerRAW star Bron Breakker joined WWE in 2021 after playing football for several years. The former Intercontinental Champion is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.Gage Goldberg enjoyed talking to Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event about their similar career paths:&quot;We're actually literally the same situation because father was in the business. We both played college football. He's just a little older. He's more in the process than I am. It was great to talk with him and see what he has to say about everything.&quot; [4:30 – 4:47]In the same interview, Gage gave his thoughts on which WWE star has the best spear besides his father.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.