Gage Goldberg shares true feelings on Gunther being his dad's last WWE opponent (Exclusive)

Gunther defeated Bill Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In an exclusive interview, Gage Goldberg gave his thoughts on The Ring General facing his father.The finish saw Gunther choke out Bill Goldberg in the 2018 Hall of Famer's final WWE match. In the closing stages, Gage got involved in the action by jumping over the barricade after his dad's opponent pushed him in the chest.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage only had good things to say about Gunther:&quot;I think he was a great competitor for my dad because they call him The Ring General for a reason. He's pretty dang big and he's a good wrestler too. They had a really good fight.&quot; [0:52 – 1:05]In the video above, Gage explained why he had no problem with NBC cutting off his dad's post-match speech at Saturday Night's Main Event.Gage Goldberg on Bill Goldberg's in-ring condition at WWE SNMEWhile Bill Goldberg received praise for his retirement match performance, many were also impressed by the 58-year-old's physique.Gage was happy to see his father in great shape after training alongside him for several months before the bout:&quot;You said my dad's conditioning was really good earlier. He's been working his butt off every single day. Whether it's diets or working out or running, he was working for that for a while. I'm just proud he did all that too.&quot; [1:07 – 1:26]In the same interview, Gage addressed whether his dad could come out of retirement to wrestle another match. He also gave an interesting response when asked if he might follow in his father's footsteps by facing Gunther in WWE.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.