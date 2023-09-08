"German Suplexin' for 2 decades" - WWE Superstar sends message on 20th anniversary

A WWE Superstar is celebrating twenty years of being a wrestler today.

Gunther surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion but had to go through Chad Gable to do so. The Alpha Academy member challenged The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Gable gave it everything he had, but it simply was not enough to defeat the Intercontinental Champion. Despite the loss, the veteran gained even more respect from the WWE Universe and received a great reaction after the match.

The 37-year-old took to social media to comment on the 20th anniversary of his first match. He noted that he has been German Suplexing people for twenty years and included a photo from his first match, as seen in the post below.

"20 years ago today… my first match. German suplexin’ for 2 decades and counting. 📸: @wamccarty," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable wants the chance to prove himself in WWE

Chad Gable has already proven to be a phenomenal tag team wrestler but wants to prove himself as a singles star in the company.

Gable was formerly in a tag team with Jason Jordan called American Alpha. The duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once on the main roster. Gable has held the RAW Tag Team Championships twice, once with Bobby Roode and once with Otis in Alpha Academy. He has never held a singles title since joining the promotion in 2013.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Chad Gable disclosed that he had been asking to prove himself as a singles star for a long time, and he could finally be getting his chance:

"Singles stuff, I had this great thing with Gunther on Monday. I want that to continue. I hold the victory over The Ring General. So I've been asking for a chance to prove myself as a singles guy for a long, long time, that I'm more than just a tag team guy. So this might finally be my chance to back that up," said Chad Gable. [3:36 - 4:00]

You can check out the full interview with Gable and Otis below:

Chad Gable's children were shown crying in the crowd following his loss on RAW, and it left one former WWE writer heartbroken. It will be interesting to see if Gable gets another shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship down the line.

Did you enjoy the Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.