"Get in line" - NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio reacts to challenge from 28-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has sent a warning to an NXT star after his shocking title victory last night.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio squared off against Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship last night. His stablemates got involved in the match, and Rhea Ripley hit Wes Lee with a cheap shot. Dominik Mysterio was able to capitalize to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Damian Priest congratulated the 26-year-old on his big win and referred to him as his "little brother" earlier today. However, an NXT star already has his sights set on the Judgment Day member.

NXT star Dragon Lee took to Twitter to send a warning to the champion that he is coming after him.

"Hey @DomMysterio35 I accept the challenge 😏🤷🏻‍♂️," tweeted Dragon Lee.

Mysterio responded by telling Dragon Lee to get in line because the "champ is busy."

The NXT North American Champion responds to Dragon Lee.

WWE veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of Dominik Mysterio's promos

Most fans believe booing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is one of the highlights of the show, but former WWE writer Vince Russo disagrees.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran claimed that Mysterio should be talking over the chorus of boos rather than stopping every time the audience reacts to him.

"I don't know what I hate more. I don't know if I hate Cody's promos more or Dominik with the mic. I know he's young but he is getting a lot of reps. He'll say something and pull the mic down before they can react. I hate this. This to me is so freaking annoying. Why bro? I'll tell you real simply why. He can just talk over them. He's got the microphone, they don't. So he could just talk over them. The microphone gives him the power to talk over them." [From 28:05 - 28:51]

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most despised characters on WWE television. The way he won the NXT North American Championship will only add to the level of heat he is receiving from the crowd, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

