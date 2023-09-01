"GET THE CHAIRS" - Trish Stratus sends an interesting message to Drew McIntyre after he teased a heel turn

Trish Stratus recently took to Instagram to send a message to Drew McIntyre after he threw a chair that struck Xavier Woods on Monday Night RAW.

On the same show, Stratus also accidentally hit her ally Zoey Stark with a steel chair to the face while tossing it into the ring. Stark was in action against Becky Lynch in the main event of RAW.

Taking to Instagram, the Hall of Famer reacted to Woods' recent video and asked McIntyre to "get the chairs."

"@dmcintyrewwe!! GET THE CHAIRS!! Maybe some people need to be more aware of their surroundings... Veteran CHAIRity work," wrote Stratus.

Check out a screengrab of Stratus' Instagram story and message to McIntyre:

Stratus is currently in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch. In fact, the two women have been feuding for months.

After two matches between both women, Stratus and Lynch are currently set to square off in a Steel Cage Match at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Drew McIntyre's pairing with Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre is currently on the back of a loss to Gunther. At SummerSlam, The Scottish Warrior was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the reigning Intercontinental Champion and end his reign.

Following his loss to The Ring General, McIntyre formed an alliance with Matt Riddle. The two men have been teaming up ever since; however, Vince Russo isn't a fan of the pairing.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE has replaced Randy Orton with McIntyre in the same dynamic. Orton and Riddle are former RAW Tag Team Champions and were known as RK-Bro. Russo said:

"Bro, all you did was replace Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in."

McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn, and it remains to be seen if WWE pulls the trigger on the decision by having him potentially betray Riddle.

