"Get out of there" - Current champion claims WWE called an audible during their match at Survivor Series

This year's annual Survivor Series premium live event made history as WWE decided to add WarGames as a stipulation to the main roster for the first time. Recently, Ronda Rousey claimed that the company called an audible during her match and instructed her to end the clash earlier than planned.

Last month, Rousey formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler and the duo has dominated the women's division on SmackDown ever since. Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart became the new number one contender for the Baddest Woman on the Planet, who defended her title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Unfortunately, the match did not live up to the WWE Universe's expectations and the match ended in less than 10 minutes. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, Rousey claimed that she received instructions during the bout which led to her ending the match earlier than expected:

"We got all the awesome sh*t coming up and then Shotzi rolls me in the ring and they’re like, ‘Get out of there.’ They’re basically like, ‘Plan B, get out of there. We’re out of time, you gotta go.’ I’m like, ‘What!?’ And she was going up and I’m like, sorry girl, and I had to run up and throw her down and throw her in the Piper’s armbar and get out of there." (From 5:37 to 5:56)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey feels she failed Shotzi in their match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The SmackDown Women's Champion has often proved to be the strongest woman in the locker room. Only a handful of superstars have scored pinfall victories over Ronda Rousey in the span of four years with WWE.

As a champion, Rousey feels responsible for delivering in every match possible. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, she felt that she failed Shotzi Blackheart during their clash as it was heavily criticized:

“So, I was kind of bummed though because we worked on that match for two weeks and we were really excited about it and I feel like I really kind of failed Shotzi. I really wanted to showcase her sh*t and make all of her sh*t look great and show everybody how great she is." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

Fortunately, both women came out of the match without any injuries. It will be interesting to see if Shotzi gets a rematch in the near future.

